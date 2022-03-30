This follows a number of recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Sainsbury’s car park, on Wallop Drive, Basingstoke.

A permanent ANPR camera has now been authorised for installation to spot prospective drivers at the site.

Drivers will also receive a £100 if a vehicle enters and remains in the car park for over 10 minutes after the store has closed.

Anti-social car meets have been taking place in the Sainsbury's car park, on Wallop Drive, Basingstoke. Picture: Google Street View.

Further measures such as seizing vehicles, issuing penalty notices, notifying insurance companies of illegal modifications, dispersal notices, arrest and prosecution, may be used by police if necessary.

Both Sainsbury’s, and security firm Mitie, are exploring traffic calming measures that could be introduced to the site later this year.

These procedures have been introduced after officers became increasingly aware of anti-social behaviour during car meets.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘While the majority of car enthusiasts are passionate but law-abiding, we have seen car meets recently where a minority have acted irresponsibly and illegally.

‘Unfortunately, the temporary ANPR camera that had been installed at Sainsbury’s was damaged and on Saturday 5 March, there was a large car meet that saw vehicles being used in an anti-social manner.

‘This caused significant amounts of disruption to local residents.’

Officers restricted access to the site and dispersed the vehicles following complaints.

Hampshire police have reassured residents ‘that we are doing everything we can to tackle this problem’ and ‘will not tolerate anti-social use of vehicles.’

They are working alongside Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to stop rogue car meets from taking place.

PC Bex Mason, from the Basingstoke Neighbourhood Team, said: ‘Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Basingstoke.

‘I would like to thank our partners and Sainsbury’s and Mitie for introducing these measures that will hopefully act as a deterrent for drivers looking to cause a disturbance.

‘We have a plan in place to deal with this type of disorder, and we will continue to work with our partners to combat this issue in the longer term.’

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s interim executive director for residents’ Services, Tom Payne, said: ‘While the majority of people attending car meets are law-abiding, a small number behave in an anti-social way causing distress and nuisance to local residents.

‘We have worked closely with our police colleagues to address this problem and we welcome the action that Sainsbury’s and Mitie have taken by installing these measures to prevent further incidents taking place on their land.

‘Anyone who attends such events in the borough should behave in a considerate and responsible way and not cause a disturbance to residents and other road users.’

Disruptive use of vehicles can be reported by calling 101, or by submitting information online here.

Vehicle crimes can also be recorded through HANT SNAP, if the incident was caught on camera.

