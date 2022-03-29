Two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) shared a selfie to the Portsmouth Police Facebook page during their shift in central Portsmouth yesterday.

In the post, the officers from the Charles Dickens Neighbourhood Policing Team explained the work they are currently undertaking - including reviewing crime reports for the Charles Dickens sector, conducting hate crime investigations, carrying out enquiries around the case managements of children subject to sexual and criminal exploitation, and safeguarding of vulnerable victims of crime.

Some Facebook users left comments about the two female officers’ appearances and use of make-up.

These were removed from underneath the post, with police later explaining that these comments are ‘inappropriate’.

In a later Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘Violence doesn’t just mean the physical behaviour women and girls are subjected to, it means the inappropriate comments either in person or social media.

‘Earlier this evening two of our PCSOs posted a selfie whilst out on patrol and detailed what they and their team were up to during their shift.

‘The majority of the comments were supportive, but rather than focus on the good work they were doing and the visible patrols they were providing their community many of the comments were inappropriate.

‘Due to their nature many of the comments had to be removed.

‘Protecting women and girls is a job for all of us, we all need to speak out when we see or hear inappropriate comments.

‘Together we can stop violence against women and girls.’

