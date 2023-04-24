Police share appeal for missing London girl thought to be in Portsmouth, Gosport or Portchester
Police in Hampshire are searching for a teenage girl who went missing from London earlier this month.
Scarlett, aged 14, went missing from London on Saturday, April 15 and it is though that she could be Portchester, Gosport, Portsmouth or other surrounding areas.
In a statement posted on social media, Portsmouth Police said: ‘We're sharing this appeal on behalf of our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police. It is thought Scarlet could be in the Gosport, Portchester or Portsmouth areas. Please call the Met Police on 101 quoting 23MIS012303 with any information.’
Scarlet is described as being four-foot-eight, white, of slim build with brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing beige trouser and a black hoodie, black shoes and carrying a brown handbag.
Portsmouth Police have shared the appeal on behalf of the Lewisham Metropolitan Police Service and anybody with helpful information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 23MIS012303.