The victim, 20, was walking through Victoria Park on Friday September 16 Friday when a man who ‘smelt strong of body odour’ snuck up behind her. The predator then dragged the female to the ground by her clothing and indecently assaulted at around 1.40pm, police reported. After being molested by the man, she managed to run away and tell police.

Hampshire Constabulary carried out patrols in the area before arresting a man from Fareham, 57,over the attack. As previously reported, a spokesman said: ‘She did not see the person but thinks they were a man and says they smelt strongly of body odour.’

Victoria Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-8154)

Police said at the time they believed the sexual assault was an isolated incident.

Now, the force has been forced to close the case unless new information comes to light – with the 57-year-old suspect to face no further action. A police spokeswoman, confirming the development , said: ‘The 57-year-old man we arrested in connection with this incident has now been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken against him.

‘No other suspects have been identified and the matter will now be filed pending any new information coming to light. The allegation made to police has understandably caused concern to people in the local community and we would like to reassure our residents that we have conducted extensive enquiries to thoroughly investigate this report, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to people in the area.

‘We have closely examined every piece of information available to us and have been actively patrolling the area. Please be assured that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and do everything we can to investigate and support victims.

