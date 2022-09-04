Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called after a woman in her 20s reported being groped by a man unknown to her near Gunwharf Quays at approximately 1.30am on Saturday, April 30.

Hampshire police arrested a man after carrying out ‘extensive’ enquiries.

Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But officers released the man and have now filed the case.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We arrested a 45-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault.

‘He was released from police custody with no further action being taken against him. We investigated all lines of enquiry available to us in this case, including CCTV scoping and working to identify any witnesses.