Police shelve probe into sexual assault near Gunwharf Quays after woman groped by stranger

POLICE have shelved a probe into a sexual assault near Gunwharf Quays after exhausting all lines of enquiry.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:37 pm

Officers were called after a woman in her 20s reported being groped by a man unknown to her near Gunwharf Quays at approximately 1.30am on Saturday, April 30.

Hampshire police arrested a man after carrying out ‘extensive’ enquiries.

But officers released the man and have now filed the case.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We arrested a 45-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault.

‘He was released from police custody with no further action being taken against him. We investigated all lines of enquiry available to us in this case, including CCTV scoping and working to identify any witnesses.

‘This case has currently been filed however this will be reviewed should any new information or lines of enquiry come to light. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or our website.’