Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans gathered at the junction of Frogmore Road and Carisbrooke Road, outside The Old Pompey Pub, as the poignant unveiling was made before the match against Peterborough United.

The newly designed and updated information boards detail a timeline from 1914 to the present day and replace the ‘weathered’ original ones put up in August 2014 to mark the 100-year anniversary of the start of the First World War.

Unveiling of the new Pompey Pals information boards and new memorial to fallen Pompey players outside The Old Pompey Pub, Carisbrooke Road, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030922-16)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial panel to all Portsmouth FC players and staff who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the Armed Forces was also revealed as part of the innovative design that will soon feature QR codes that bring up more information on the heroes.

Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen joined representatives from the Armed Forces Supporters’ Club and the Pompey Pals charity in laying wreaths of remembrance.

The original Pompey Pals were battalions made up of volunteers who gave their service to the country, forming in 1914. They came from the 14th, 15th and 16th (Portsmouth) battalions of the Hampshire Regiment.

Bob Beech, founder of Pompey Pals, said: ‘We put the word out that we wanted to replace the old boards and memorial and people were saying we should do it. We set up a crowdfunder and within a couple of days we had £1,600.

Unveiling of the new Pompey Pals information boards and new memorial to fallen Pompey players outside The Old Pompey Pub, Carisbrooke Road, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030922-24)

‘We lost a couple of years due to Covid but I’m very proud it is now done and unveiled on the anniversary of such a poignant occasion on September 3 when the battalions went to fight in the Battle of the Somme.

‘The memorial has (former manager) Alan Ball’s famous quote: “This is Portsmouth, people went to war from this city.” That sums up the spirit of people here.

‘We’ve had fantastic support from the club and a very good turnout for the unveiling.’

Fans stopping to admire the memorial were impressed by what they saw. Paul Limbrick, 65, of Leigh Park, has been watching Pompey since he was seven. He said: ‘It’s fantastic…a wonderful beautiful thing that is well laid out.’

Standards are lowered. Unveiling of the new Pompey Pals information boards and new memorial to fallen Pompey players outside The Old Pompey Pub, Carisbrooke Road, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030922-18)

Terrence Barnett, 86, of Gunwharf, who did military service during the Suez Crisis in 1956, said: ‘It’s a wonderful tribute.’

Rob Morris, of Petersfield, added: ‘I was here for the original unveiling. This is wonderful.’

Another added: ‘Brilliant…and we think we’ve got problems today.’

Pompey Pals chair Gareth Lewis and member Chris Pennycooke were also instrumental in bringing to life the boards and memorial.

Applause at the unveiling of the new Pompey Pals information boards and new memorial to fallen Pompey players outside The Old Pompey Pub, Carisbrooke Road, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030922-17)

Gareth said: ‘It was a lot of work and there were a few sleepless nights but it was worth it in the end. The boards and memorial are a bond between the supporters and the club.

‘People can find out more about those who served and the conflicts. For example, we have details of the youngest lad killed in World War Two.

‘It is an insight into local history. There’s not a family in the city with no links to the armed services.

‘Portsmouth is the home of the Royal Navy but also a strong army garrison town with service from many players.’

SEE ALSO: Police seize motorbikes

Chairman of Pompey Pals, Gareth Lewis. Unveiling of the new Pompey Pals information boards and new memorial to fallen Pompey players outside The Old Pompey Pub, Carisbrooke Road, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030922-14)