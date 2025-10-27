Police tape off St Vincent Street as they shut down scene of emergency incident in Portsmouth
A road has been shut down in Portsmouth with a number of police cars in attendance as they deal with an incident.
The incident appears to have taken place between St Vincent Street and Melbourne Place with a section of the road taped off by police at around 6.30pm on Monday, October 27.
Details of the incident have not yet been confirmed but The News have approached Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary for comment.
As soon as we have any further information we will provide a update.