Police tape off St Vincent Street as they shut down scene of emergency incident in Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 19:18 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 19:23 GMT
A road has been shut down in Portsmouth with a number of police cars in attendance as they deal with an incident.

Most Popular
St Vincent Street has been taped off with a number of police officers in attendance.placeholder image
St Vincent Street has been taped off with a number of police officers in attendance. | Stu Vaizey

The incident appears to have taken place between St Vincent Street and Melbourne Place with a section of the road taped off by police at around 6.30pm on Monday, October 27.

Details of the incident have not yet been confirmed but The News have approached Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary for comment.

As soon as we have any further information we will provide a update.

Related topics:PoliceSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice