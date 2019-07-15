Police shut major road in Southsea

POLICE have blocked off a road in Southsea following an incident earlier this morning.

Waverley Road has been cordoned off between the junctions of Albert Road in the north and Wisborough Road and Gains Road in the south.

Police have shut Waverley Road in Southsea, Portsmouth, at its junction with Albert Road and Wisborough Road on July 15. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Residents claimed officers have been at the scene since at least 6am although police have yet to confirm why they are in attendance.

Blue tape has blocked off either end of the 100m stretch of road, with officers guarding the street directing traffic and the public away from the area.

Police are, however, letting some residents who live in part of the affected area beyond the cordon.

Police in Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Tom Cotterill

One woman, who lives in Waverley Road but asked not to be named, was stunned by the police presence.

She said: ‘I don’t have a Scooby about what’s going on. No-one does. It’s all Chinese whispers at the moment.’

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for comment.

