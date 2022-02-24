Police put three month partial-closure order on Fareham home in bid stop drug-related and anti-social behaviour

The Fareham Neighbourhood Policing Team, working with Fareham Borough Council, secured the order for the home in Endofield Close, Fareham, under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act.

The three-month partial closure order, which came into effect on Thursday, means that nobody aside from the occupant will be allowed to enter or remain at the address for the next three months.

If they do, they will be committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

A home in Endofield Close, Fareham, has been served with a three month partial closure order, from February 23, 2022. Picture from Google Maps

The order was put in place to address concerns around suspected drugs activity and anti-social behaviour.

The order will also help partner agencies to positively engage with the occupant to benefit others living in the area.

PC Matt Jones from the Fareham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘We’ve taken this step having received a number of reports in recent months about anti-social behaviour and suspected drugs activity at the address.

‘The activities of those visiting this address have had an enormous impact on the local community which is why we worked in partnership with Fareham Borough Council to take action.

‘We would like to thank the local community for their help and patience while we worked with partners to gather the evidence needed to secure this partial closure order.’

The police work closely with partners to tackle anti-social behaviour, and anyone concerned about this sort of activity where they live should contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101 or contact them via: hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour.

For any complaints surrounding neighbours, contact your local housing officer. For noise complaints please contact your local council.

