Officers are now investigating following the discovery of suspected cannabis plants at the address in Agincourt Road, Buckland, on Tuesday, February 22.

Police officers made the discovery when they were responding to a call related to concern for welfare.

They remained at the scene while the cannabis factory was dismantled and the property was made safe, alongside colleagues from SSE.

Cannabis farm in Portsmouth busted by police

A police spokesman said: ‘We are really keen to hear from people who suspect there is cannabis cultivation or drug related activity going on their neighbourhood.

‘Every call you make to us is logged and helps us build up an intelligence picture about what might be happening in your community.

‘This allows us to take action and protect neighbourhoods from drug related harm caused by this criminality and anti-social behaviour associated with drugs activity.’

Anyone who has any information that might help can call 101 quoting 44220073648 or visit hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

