Missing Southsea man found after disappearing in Portsmouth ten days ago with police issuing several appeals
Neil Trevatt, 60, from Southsea, disappeared last Sunday (November 17) at roughly 12.30pm. He was last seen in the Alverstone Road and Carisbrooke Road area at the time of his disappearance.
Police issued two appeal and several images of Neil - who has links to the Enfield area of London - in a bid to find him, with his family being very concerned by his disappearance. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary announced he was located in a statement today (November 27).
“You may remember that we issued an appeal last week for help to find Neil, who was missing from Southsea,” they said.
“We're pleased to confirm that he has been located. Thanks to everyone who helped us to share our appeals.“