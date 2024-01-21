M&S: Man to be questioned by police after shoplifter hurls vile abuse at staff and steals champagne
A man is being questioned by police after disgusting verbal abuse was hurled at staff members in a supermarket.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are also investigating a theft where multiple champagne bottles were stolen from Marks & Spencer in Whiteley Shopping Centre. The public order incident took place last Friday (January 12) at 11.15am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Multiple bottles of champagne were stolen from the store.
"A man then became verbally abusive and threatened a member of staff." Police confirmed today they have identified a male they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. They added: "You may remember a recent appeal regarding a shoplifting report in Whiteley.
"We can confirm we've now identified the man in the image and will be speaking to him in due course as part of enquiries." Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240016553.
Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous information can also be sent to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.