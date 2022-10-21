A 16-year-old boy from Gosport was attacked by the teenagers after buying a ticket at Fareham railway station, as reported in The News last week.

On Tuesday October 11, at 5.50pm, the boy walked to the underpass on The Avenue after spotting four young males leaving the station.

He was followed, before being grabbed and pushed against a wall.

The teenager, 16, of Gosport, was followed by a gang of youths and attacked in an underpass near Fareham railway station. Picture: Sarah Standing (160822-1880)

One of the thugs tried to take his jacket as he was slapped twice in the face, after one of the attackers threatened to stab him.

He managed to run away after a member of the public walked past the group.

Hampshire Constabulary made several arrests including a 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth and another youth, 13, from Southsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another boy from Portsmouth, 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and racially/religiously aggravated assault on occasion actual bodily harm.

All three have been released under investigation.

More teenagers are connected to the assault, with the police still keen to speak to the individuals.

The first is Asian, aged 15 to 16 years, wearing a black cotton balaclava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second is white, aged 14 to 15 years, 5ft 5in tall, stocky, light brown hair cropped short on top and shaved closer on the sides.

The third is black, aged 16-17 years, 5ft 11in tall, with a bulky build and black braided hair which was lighter at the tips.

The fourth is black, aged 16-17 years, 5ft 11in tall and of a bulky build.