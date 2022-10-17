But quick-thinking Daniel Wearn suspected the worst and took a picture of the sign in St Mary's Health Campus, Milton Road, on September 5, helping him overturn a £50 parking notice from Total Parking Solutions.

The 30-year-old photographed the sign on a pay machine despite staff insisting he did not have to pay due to ‘systems issues’ with machines not taking payments.

Daniel Wearn overturned a £50 parking notice from Total Parking Solutions at St Mary's Health Campus, Milton Road, on September 5. Also pictured is the sign on the machine

He was parked in the hospital for 155 minutes after taking his girlfriend for treatment following a badly twisted ankle before being dished out the erroneous fine on October 8 – with the letter stating the firm ‘operates in accordance with the British Parking Association’s Code of Practice’.

Despite winning his battle, Daniel thinks others attending on the day could have been unfairly served fines too – and has urged them to use his picture to fight their cases.

Daniel, of Gunwharf, said: ‘Considering staff members were on site preventing members of the public from paying for parking, getting a fine was utterly despicable. I’m fortunate enough to have taken time-stamped photos of the machines on that day.

‘The fact they were aware of this as a business and preying on vulnerable people to gather additional funds via parking notice is completely disgusting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The company cannot be trusted to conduct fair business on that campus, especially when people visiting this campus are often ill or receiving medical attention. The company has shown disgusting processes and procedures.’

Daniel said other people in the car park were asking what was going on – and he advised to take a picture of the sign.

‘If I didn’t take a picture and had taken what staff were saying at face value I would have had no evidence and would have to pay the fine,’ he said.

‘These firms are smart. If your evidence doesn’t disprove what you’re alleging then they will throw your appeal out. I hope others, if they have been given fines, also took pictures. But the picture I took should cover people on the day.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter seen by The News confirming Daniel had won his appeal, Total Parking Solutions said: ‘We are pleased to inform you that the parking charge notice has been cancelled and no payment will be required.’

Daniel was pleased his fine was overturned but said: ‘We want a fair and transparent parking company that honours things it says will do. Parking firms keep pushing the boundaries.

‘A line has been crossed despite me doing everything right. I feel vulnerable I will get a ticket again.’

He added: ‘Many members of the public use this parking campus and may have received a similar letter to me requesting payment. As many people on the day may not have taken photos it is important to heighten awareness of this company and potentially help other members of the public.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Vehicle thefts