Police still hunting suspects over Tesco Express ATM ram-raid in Waterlooville

The brazen criminals used a JCB to tear off a cash machine at Tesco Express around 3.45am in Lovedean Lane on Sunday morning.

Officers have conducted a probe as they attempt to track down the thieves.

Ram-raiders targeted a Tesco Express store in Lovedean Lane, Waterlooville, with a JCB. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The Tesco Express was closed and the area where the cash machine is remains boarded up.

More than three days on from the smash-and-grab raid police are yet to question any potential suspects.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries continue, no arrests have been made at this stage. Anyone with information about the incident or may have seen or recorded what happened should contact us.’

The incident has caused concern in the community with the area prone to ATM ram-raids from gangs in recent years.

