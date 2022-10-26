Infamous Portchester pervert Ian Wraith, 73, was back before a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court after he admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order when deleting his internet history from a device.

The pensioner, who the court heard poses a ‘risk’ to children, had agreed to take a polygraph test after a request from probation.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Prosecutor Richard Cherill told the court: ‘He admitted he had been deleting internet history.’

Wraith, of Birdwood Grove, secured infamy when a previous court sentence in 2015 revealed he had 1.5m paedophile images in categorised folders across two hard drives and a laptop so he could find his choice more easily.

Former timber merchant worker Wraith was jailed in October 2015 after spending up to 16 hours a day running a paedophile website based in India.

When he was arrested with millions of images he told police he had ‘every single indecent image possibly in existence’. He had more than a national police database.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April last year a court heard he was released early from a four-year term in December 2017 but then recalled in March 2018 and jailed again for 16 extra weeks for having more images.

But when he was released from jail in February 2020 he went straight back to sharing images.

Wraith was jailed for three years in April last year after a judge said Wraith had an ‘extraordinary’ number of images.

He had admitted seven charges - breaching a sexual harm prevention order, three charges of distribution and three of making indecent images - at all categories of severity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the sentence he was told to comply with a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

But deleting internet history had put him in breach of that order.

At sentencing, judge William Ashworth said: ‘It’s notable the breach came to light because you agreed to a polygraph test and answered very truthfully.’

Wraith was told to complete 60 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and was fined £420.