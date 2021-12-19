Police stop more than 130 drivers in Portsmouth drink and drug-driving crackdown
Police stopped more than 130 drivers in Portsmouth as part of a festive season drink and drug-driving crackdown.
The operation took places on Friday and Saturday evening.
The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Twitter that three drivers provided positive drug wipes and three drivers provided positive breath tests and were arrested.
They also said that various other traffic offence reports were issued.