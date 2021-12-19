Police stop more than 130 drivers in Portsmouth drink and drug-driving crackdown

Police stopped more than 130 drivers in Portsmouth as part of a festive season drink and drug-driving crackdown.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 12:32 pm

The operation took places on Friday and Saturday evening.

Read More

Read More
Driver is seriously injured in A32 collision

The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Twitter that three drivers provided positive drug wipes and three drivers provided positive breath tests and were arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police drink-drive crackdown in Portsmouth at Christmas 2015

They also said that various other traffic offence reports were issued.