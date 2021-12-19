The accident happened at about 5.20pm yesterday.

Police said they were called two a two-vehicle crash on the A32 Wickham Road, between Fareham and the Knowle roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman said today: ‘The driver of one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.’

Portchester fire station tweeted to say it had been called and had had to cut casualties out of a vehicle and had passed them to South Central Ambulance Service.