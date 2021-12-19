Driver is seriously injured in A32 collision

A DRIVER was seriously injured in a crash that closed a major A-road.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 10:41 am

The accident happened at about 5.20pm yesterday.

Police said they were called two a two-vehicle crash on the A32 Wickham Road, between Fareham and the Knowle roundabout.

A spokeswoman said today: ‘The driver of one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.’

Portchester fire station tweeted to say it had been called and had had to cut casualties out of a vehicle and had passed them to South Central Ambulance Service.

Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)
