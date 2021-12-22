Police stop suspected drug-driver in Portsmouth who used black tape to change number plate
A SUSPECTED drug-driver, who used black tape to try and change their number plate, has been caught by police.
The driver was stopped in Portsmouth this afternoon after attempting to hoodwink officers with a dodgy bit of DIY on their car.
But the con was soon noticed by eagel-eyed police, who spotted the black tape attempting to mask the driver’s true number plate identification, Hampshire Constabulary’s road policing unit said.
Speaking on Twitter, the roads policing unit said: ‘Driver stopped in Portsmouth this afternoon. Alterations to the number plate didn't cover up that the driver was unlicensed and uninsured. He also provided a positive drug wipe for Cocaine and was arrested.’
The arrest comes as part of the month-long Operation Holly campaign seeking to clampdown on drink and drug-drivers across the county during December.