Officers pulled over the turquoise Vauxhall Corsa in rural Hampshire last night. Catapults, ball bearings and drugs were seized from the vehicle in Upham.

The group were stopped and searched un the Poaching Prevention Act.

Police stopped thugs from shooting birds with catapults last night. Picture: HantsPolRural

A statement posted on the Hampshire Rural police twitter account said: ‘Vehicle stopped by Police following reports of occupants shooting birds with catapults in the Upham area. Occupants and vehicle searched under Poaching Prevention Act where birds, catapults, ball bearings and Cannabis have been seized. Investigation continues.’

