Police stop thugs shooting birds with catapults in rural Hampshire and seize drugs
POLICE stopped a group of thugs who were shooting birds with catapults.
Officers pulled over the turquoise Vauxhall Corsa in rural Hampshire last night. Catapults, ball bearings and drugs were seized from the vehicle in Upham.
The group were stopped and searched un the Poaching Prevention Act.
A statement posted on the Hampshire Rural police twitter account said: ‘Vehicle stopped by Police following reports of occupants shooting birds with catapults in the Upham area. Occupants and vehicle searched under Poaching Prevention Act where birds, catapults, ball bearings and Cannabis have been seized. Investigation continues.’
