As reported, a fight kicked off in Commercial Road, around 12.11pm outside of Foot Asylum. A man in his 20s suffered a minor injury to his head and a man in his 40s suffered a serious injury to his face. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

A 42-year-old man and 28-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, police have said. They have been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Woman arrested after cyclist hit

A fight broke out in Commercial Road today February 27, 2023.

‘Officers investigating this incident would now like to hear from anyone who saw what happened. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have footage or images of the incident on their mobile phone,’ a spokeswoman said.