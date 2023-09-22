News you can trust since 1877
Police swamp Portsmouth address over public order incident as London man, 46, arrested over touching and grooming boy

Police officers swamped an address in Buckland to deal with a public order incident that resulted in a 46-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of touching and grooming a boy.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:37 BST
Several police cars were seen in Stirling Street on Thursday morning around 9.30am amid efforts to restore order.

Officers were able to eventually bring calm as a man from London was arrested.

Stirling Street, Portsmouth. Pic: GoogleStirling Street, Portsmouth. Pic: Google
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Stirling Street in Portsmouth at 09:30am on Thursday 21 September following a public order incident at an address.

“Officers spoke to the people present and they dispersed. As part of related enquiries a 46-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching and grooming. He remains in custody at this time.”