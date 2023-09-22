Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several police cars were seen in Stirling Street on Thursday morning around 9.30am amid efforts to restore order.

Officers were able to eventually bring calm as a man from London was arrested.

Stirling Street, Portsmouth. Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Stirling Street in Portsmouth at 09:30am on Thursday 21 September following a public order incident at an address.