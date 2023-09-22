Police swamp Portsmouth address over public order incident as London man, 46, arrested over touching and grooming boy
Several police cars were seen in Stirling Street on Thursday morning around 9.30am amid efforts to restore order.
Officers were able to eventually bring calm as a man from London was arrested.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Stirling Street in Portsmouth at 09:30am on Thursday 21 September following a public order incident at an address.
“Officers spoke to the people present and they dispersed. As part of related enquiries a 46-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching and grooming. He remains in custody at this time.”