Police thank public after arresting two men following theft of van in Hilsea

Police have praised the public after arresting two men following the theft of a van in Hilsea.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

Officers have been probing the theft of the vehicle on June 2 before the males were identified thanks to help from the public.

READ NOW: Police announcement

Police confirmed they had arrested the two men on Tuesday. A post on Portsmouth police’s Facebook page said: ‘Two Detained. An early start for officers in the north of the city as PC Langley, PC Smith, PC Child and PCSO Bell have responded to a report of a van being stolen from the Hilsea area on June 2. Police enquires led to the identification of two males from the Portsmouth area as being the persons responsible for this theft.

‘We are pleased to report that the males in question have today been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and remain in police custody at this time. These arrests would not have been possible without the input from you, the public.’

