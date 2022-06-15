Police thank public after locating wanted Waterlooville man Ian Willett

POLICE have thanked the public for their help in locating a man from Waterlooville, who was wanted on recall to prison.

Ian Willett, 23, was wanted by police, with officers launching an appeal yesterday.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Yesterday we asked for your help in locating a man from Waterlooville, who was wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence.

‘We can now confirm that a 23-year-old has been arrested by officers and is in custody.

‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal really is appreciated by us all.’