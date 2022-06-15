Police thank public after locating wanted Waterlooville man Ian Willett

Ian Willett, 23, was wanted by police, with officers launching an appeal yesterday.
Read More
Read MoreTwo Royal Navy officers who had a 'clandestine affair' on a nuclear submarine ar...
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Yesterday we asked for your help in locating a man from Waterlooville, who was wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence.
‘We can now confirm that a 23-year-old has been arrested by officers and is in custody.
‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal really is appreciated by us all.’