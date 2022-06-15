Police thank public after locating wanted Waterlooville man Ian Willett

Ian Willett, 23, was wanted by police, with officers launching an appeal yesterday.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Yesterday we asked for your help in locating a man from Waterlooville, who was wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence.

Police say they have located a wanted man from Waterlooville. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

‘We can now confirm that a 23-year-old has been arrested by officers and is in custody.