Police thank public after missing man is found safe and well

Edward Davis, 37, was last seen in Dickson Park, Wickham, around 7.30am.

His disappearance sparked an urgent appeal by Hampshire police this morning.

Speaking at the time, a police spokesman said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare. We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Edward and we are now turning to the public for assistance.’

Library image of police in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However, the force has since said that Mr Davis has been found safe and well.

A spokesman added: ‘We are pleased to say Edward has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’.

