Hampshire Constabulary turned to the public in their search for Josh, a teenager from the Horton Heath area.
Read More
Read MoreWatch: CCTV shows men helping themselves to air conditioning units at Portsmouth...
In a tweet, Hampshire Police said: ‘You may have seen our appeal during the early hours of this morning for help to find a missing teenager from Horton Heath.‘We're pleased to tell you that Josh has now been found safe.
‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or contacted us with information.’