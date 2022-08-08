Police thank public for help after missing teenager 'found safe'

COUNTY police have thanked the public after a missing 16-year-old boy was ‘found safe’.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 8th August 2022, 8:03 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:02 am

Hampshire Constabulary turned to the public in their search for Josh, a teenager from the Horton Heath area.

Read More

Read More
Watch: CCTV shows men helping themselves to air conditioning units at Portsmouth...

In a tweet, Hampshire Police said: ‘You may have seen our appeal during the early hours of this morning for help to find a missing teenager from Horton Heath.‘We're pleased to tell you that Josh has now been found safe.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or contacted us with information.’