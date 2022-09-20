News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police thank public for help in the search of a previously missing 41-year-old woman from Havant who has now been found

POLICE have thanked the public for sharing an appeal to locate a missing woman from Havant, who has now been found.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:42 am

Katherine Keeping, 41, had last been seen at Lockerley Road at around midday on Monday, September 19.

Read More

Read More
Young men fled after a hit-and-run motorcycle collision in Lake Road, Portsmouth

Hampshire Constabulary had launched an appeal for help in finding the missing woman after officers and her family grew ‘increasingly concerned’ about her wefare.

Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for a previously missing woman from Havant, who has now been found. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Most Popular

The previously missing 41-year-old has now been located, with police thanking the public for their support during the search.