Katherine Keeping, 41, had last been seen at Lockerley Road at around midday on Monday, September 19.

Hampshire Constabulary had launched an appeal for help in finding the missing woman after officers and her family grew ‘increasingly concerned’ about her wefare.

Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for a previously missing woman from Havant, who has now been found. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...