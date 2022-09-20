Police thank public for help in the search of a previously missing 41-year-old woman from Havant who has now been found
POLICE have thanked the public for sharing an appeal to locate a missing woman from Havant, who has now been found.
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:30 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:42 am
Katherine Keeping, 41, had last been seen at Lockerley Road at around midday on Monday, September 19.
Hampshire Constabulary had launched an appeal for help in finding the missing woman after officers and her family grew ‘increasingly concerned’ about her wefare.
Most Popular
The previously missing 41-year-old has now been located, with police thanking the public for their support during the search.