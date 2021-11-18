A robbery and an assault took place in Guildhall Square yesterday evening, Hampshire Constabulary said.

In the first incident, which happened at around 8.24pm, when a group of boys approached a 21-year-old man and pushed him off his bike before taking it.

They then followed the victim in a short pursuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A library photo of a police officer in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Habibur Rahman

He was not injured and the bike was recovered at the scene.

Later the same night, at around 10.20pm, a 49-year-old man was assaulted in Guildhall Square and received minor injuries to his face.

Three arrests have been made.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police have also arrested a 17-year-old, from Portsmouth. on suspicion of robbery and attempted criminal damage. As well as assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm in connection with the second incident.

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also arrested in connection with the assault, on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and robbery.

All three remain in custody at this time.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers will be conducting increased patrols in the Guildhall Walk and Guildhall Square areas. If you have any concerns or questions please approach them.

‘We will be working on actively targeting offenders and keeping our communities safe. As we continue to do this, we would like to take this opportunity to remind you of some personal safety advice:

‘Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you’re going somewhere you haven’t been before.

‘Keep your mobile phone and valuables out of sight. If you’re using your phone it’s more likely to be snatched from your hand as you’re not paying attention to your surroundings, so look around you.

‘Don’t leave a mobile, any other device, wallet or purse on the table of an outdoor café, pub or restaurant. The same goes for any jewellery you might be wearing – keep it covered when walking down the street.

‘Finally, if you’re threatened with violence, don’t risk your personal safety. Property can be replaced, you can’t. See our page of advice on responding to violent situations.’

If you see anything suspicious please report it to police via 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron