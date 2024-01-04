News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police to speak to man tracked down after CCTV appeal of woman slapped round head on Lee-on-Solent bus journey

Police are set to speak to a man who has been tracked down after a CCTV appeal was launched yesterday (Wednesday) of woman slapped round back of head on Lee-on-Solent bus journey.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:09 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into the assault on a woman in her 30s during the bus journey in Lee-on-Solent. The incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.35pm on 18 November after the victim had got onto the First Bus X5 at Fareham bus station.

Police have now identified the man shown in the images. A force statement said: “We can confirm we've now identified the man in the images and will be speaking to him in due course as part of enquiries.”

READ NOW: Woman found dead is named

An investigation is ongoing.An investigation is ongoing.
An investigation is ongoing.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the incident happened as the bus approached Lee-on-Solent when the woman felt someone strike the back of her chair with force. Following this, she was then struck round the back of the head by a man she did not know who was sat behind her, causing pain to her head and neck. The victim then approached the bus driver and asked him to stop the bus, before she got off.

Anyone with information contact police on 101, quoting 44230472554. You can also submit information at: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/