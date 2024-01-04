Police to speak to man tracked down after CCTV appeal of woman slapped round head on Lee-on-Solent bus journey
Police released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into the assault on a woman in her 30s during the bus journey in Lee-on-Solent. The incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.35pm on 18 November after the victim had got onto the First Bus X5 at Fareham bus station.
Police have now identified the man shown in the images. A force statement said: “We can confirm we've now identified the man in the images and will be speaking to him in due course as part of enquiries.”
Police said the incident happened as the bus approached Lee-on-Solent when the woman felt someone strike the back of her chair with force. Following this, she was then struck round the back of the head by a man she did not know who was sat behind her, causing pain to her head and neck. The victim then approached the bus driver and asked him to stop the bus, before she got off.
Anyone with information contact police on 101, quoting 44230472554. You can also submit information at: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/