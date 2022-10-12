Police told to monitor traumatic incidents officers attend to help mental health

A Police Traumatic Event Checklist is currently being developed by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) and Police Care UK, in conjunction with Cambridge University.

More than 1,500 officers and staff’s worst reported incidents on the job were coded to create a system to identify and manage trauma.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

One in five police officers currently have either Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but there is no consistent way to measure trauma exposure in UK policing.

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘Anything that can be done to help has got to be a good thing. If this highlights to supervisors and forces that this officer has now been to quite a few traumatic incidents, then it might help them to put the help in place at an earlier stage, before officers get poorly.

‘But there also needs to be more awareness and training around spotting the signs of mental ill health. Not just for officers, but for supervisors as well, so that they can pick up on when an officer is struggling.’

The federation chair went on to say there is a void in support at presence.

