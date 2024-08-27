Police update over man battered by four males at Victorious Festival

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 12:25 BST
Four Portsmouth males arrested over a serious attack at Victorious Festival at Southsea Common last August have been released from the police investigation, police have now revealed.

Some of the police officers responding to the attack at victorious Festival placeholder image
Some of the police officers responding to the attack at victorious Festival | NW

Four people were arrested after a man in his 50s was left with bruising and cuts to his head and face after he was battered by the Common Stage between 7.40pm and 9pm - around the same time of Becky Hill’s set on August 25.

Several police officers and security were seen dashing into the crowd after the disturbance. No weapon was used in the attack.

As reported, a 20-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily with intent - as was a 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth. A 17-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent along with a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth. 

All four males were released on conditional bail “pending further enquiries”, the force previously said. Now police have said they will face no action following the disturbing scenes. And with no one else yet arrested in connection with the incident, it means those responsible for the savage attack may yet escape punishment.

A spokesperson said: “This incident was investigated and based on all of the evidence obtained by police, those arrested were released with no further action being taken against them.”

Police said in the days after Victorious: “It’s reported that the victim was assaulted by four people, causing him bruising to his face and cuts to the head. Officers continue to investigate the incident and would like to hear from potential witnesses, or anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident.

“Did you attend the festival? Were you near to the main stage at the times stated above? Did you record anything of the incident which may assist us in our investigation?”

