Police have given an update over their probe after a man was attacked by four people and left with serious injuries as thousands of revellers partied at Victorious Festival at Southsea Common on Sunday evening.

Some of the police officers responding to the attack at victorious Festival | NW

Four males from Portsmouth were arrested after a man in his 50s was left with bruising and cuts to his head and face after he was battered by the Common Stage between 7.40pm and 9pm - around the same time of Becky Hill’s set.

Several police officers and security were seen dashing into the crowd after the disturbance. Police have now said no weapon was used in the attack.

A 20-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily with intent - as was a 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth. A 17-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent along with a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth.

Giving an update into the probe, a police spokesperson said: “All four people have been released on conditional bail until 24 November pending further enquiries.”

Police previously said: “It’s reported that the victim was assaulted by four people, causing him bruising to his face and cuts to the head. Officers continue to investigate the incident and would like to hear from potential witnesses, or anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident.

“Did you attend the festival? Were you near to the main stage at the times stated above? Did you record anything of the incident which may assist us in our investigation?”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 44240365347.