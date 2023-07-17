News you can trust since 1877
Police have provided an update into a murder probe following the sudden death of a woman at her home in Portchester.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

Police were called at 9.58am on Monday April 17 following the death of 45 year-old Rebecca James at an address in The Crossway, as reported. It led to a 43-year-old man from Somerset being arrested on suspicion of murder and being bailed until today July 17.

Following investigations, the force has now revealed the man will face no further action. A spokesman said: “As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released with no further action, and police are treating this as a non-suspicious death. A file is now being prepared for the coroner.”

Police at the home in The Crossway, Portchester: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)
Neighbours in the street said they were shocked by the police activity in the road, saying it was usually a a “quiet residential street”. They reported seeing several police cars, and ambulance and forensic investigators at the scene.