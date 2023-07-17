Police were called at 9.58am on Monday April 17 following the death of 45 year-old Rebecca James at an address in The Crossway, as reported. It led to a 43-year-old man from Somerset being arrested on suspicion of murder and being bailed until today July 17.

Following investigations, the force has now revealed the man will face no further action. A spokesman said: “As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released with no further action, and police are treating this as a non-suspicious death. A file is now being prepared for the coroner.”

Police at the home in The Crossway, Portchester: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)

