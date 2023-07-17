Police update into murder probe following sudden death of woman, 45, at Portchester home
Police were called at 9.58am on Monday April 17 following the death of 45 year-old Rebecca James at an address in The Crossway, as reported. It led to a 43-year-old man from Somerset being arrested on suspicion of murder and being bailed until today July 17.
READ NOW: Contents of “bomb” now revealed
Following investigations, the force has now revealed the man will face no further action. A spokesman said: “As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released with no further action, and police are treating this as a non-suspicious death. A file is now being prepared for the coroner.”
Neighbours in the street said they were shocked by the police activity in the road, saying it was usually a a “quiet residential street”. They reported seeing several police cars, and ambulance and forensic investigators at the scene.