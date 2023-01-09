Police update into Portsmouth street attack where man stabbed in back
A MAN remains in a serious condition after being stabbed in the back on a Portsmouth street on Sunday afternoon.
Police have confirmed the male victim’s injuries are not life threatening following the attack in Kingston Road at 4.45pm. No one has yet been arrested as officers continue their probe, the force said. The male victim, aged in his 30s, remains in hospital.
The road was closed between the Kingston Crescent traffic lights and Clydebank Road yesterday evening with officers at the scene investigating. Police do not believe the assault is connected to any other incidents.
Giving the latest update into the investigation, a spokesman said: ‘There are no arrests at the current time, the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, but the injuries are not life threatening. We are not linking this incident to any other reports at the current time.’
A police spokeswoman said last night a man was stabbed in the back, leaving him in a ‘serious condition’.