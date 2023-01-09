Police have confirmed the male victim’s injuries are not life threatening following the attack in Kingston Road at 4.45pm. No one has yet been arrested as officers continue their probe, the force said. The male victim, aged in his 30s, remains in hospital.

NOW READ: Man stabbed in road

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed between the Kingston Crescent traffic lights and Clydebank Road yesterday evening with officers at the scene investigating. Police do not believe the assault is connected to any other incidents.

Police closed Kingston Road in Portsmouth after the man was stabbed Picture: Habibur Rahman

Giving the latest update into the investigation, a spokesman said: ‘There are no arrests at the current time, the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, but the injuries are not life threatening. We are not linking this incident to any other reports at the current time.’