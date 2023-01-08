Portsmouth stabbing: Man taken to hospital in a serious condition after being attacked in Kingston Road
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Portsmouth this afternoon.
By Elsa Waterfield
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 8:29pm
Police were called just after 4.45pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers attended and located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his back on Kingston Road. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.’The road was closed between the Kingston Crescent traffic lights and Clydebank Road, and police are at the scene investigating.