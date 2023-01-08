News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth stabbing: Man taken to hospital in a serious condition after being attacked in Kingston Road

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Portsmouth this afternoon.

By Elsa Waterfield
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 8:29pm

Police were called just after 4.45pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers attended and located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his back on Kingston Road. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.’The road was closed between the Kingston Crescent traffic lights and Clydebank Road, and police are at the scene investigating.

Police closed Kingston Road in Portsmouth after the man was stabbed Picture: Habibur Rahman