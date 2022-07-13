The 14-year-old was detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg at Hollywood Bowl, in Gunwharf Quays, at 5.47pm on Sunday.

But Hampshire police have confirmed the boy has been released for now. ‘The 14-year-old boy has been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries,’ a force spokesman said.

Police appeal

The suspect is due back at the police station on Sunday August 7.

As reported, the victim was found with a single stab wound on his leg before he was treated for his wounds in hospital.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers investigating the incident believe there were many people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, the moments leading up to it, or the aftermath.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said on Tuesday: ‘We have now arrested a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘He remains in police custody at the current time.

‘We would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

‘Anyone with any information about this incident should call 101 quoting 44220276145.’

