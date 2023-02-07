Police update on Portsmouth car meet probe after boy arrested and four people injured

It was in Portfield Road on the Voyager Park industrial estate in Copnor on January 28 with between 40 and 50 cars taking part. Dozens of people lined the streets of the industrial estate to watch the cars.

A blue Mazda MX5 came off the road and hit four people resulting in a 17-year-old boy from Fareham being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until April 28 with policing saying ‘enquiries continuing’.

The roundabout in Portfield Road where the Mazda came off the road and hit some spectators at the car meet

Police say two people, a girl in her teens and a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Two further people suffered minor injuries.