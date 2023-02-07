Police update on Portsmouth car meet probe after boy arrested and four people injured
POLICE are continuing their probe after four people were injured at a car meet in Portsmouth.
It was in Portfield Road on the Voyager Park industrial estate in Copnor on January 28 with between 40 and 50 cars taking part. Dozens of people lined the streets of the industrial estate to watch the cars.
A blue Mazda MX5 came off the road and hit four people resulting in a 17-year-old boy from Fareham being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until April 28 with policing saying ‘enquiries continuing’.
Police say two people, a girl in her teens and a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Two further people suffered minor injuries.
Footage from the meet was shared on social media and shows a car skidding when trying to come off the roundabout and veering into onlookers rather than taking one of the exit roads.