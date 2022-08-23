Police update on probe into brutal daytime attack on Gosport footballer near Gunwharf Quays leaving victim with fractured jaw
POLICE are still continuing their probe into a brutal daytime attack on a footballer near Gunwharf Quays that left the victim with a fractured jaw.
Gosport Borough FC condemned ‘despicable delinquents’ for the vicious unprovoked attack on midfielder Billie Busari, 21, in Victory Street on July 22.
Read More
Police said the University of Portsmouth student was ‘punched and knocked to the ground’ resulting in a fractured jaw that required surgery.
Most Popular
-
1
Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious predator in grey tracksuit
-
2
Gosport student Sean Mark at Bay House School died by misadventure, coroner rules - as family praise Willow Group for learning 'hard' lessons over mental health treatment
-
3
'Horrified' women on high alert after female lulled into false sense of security and raped on Portsmouth street
-
4
Fareham paedophile Warren Bone found by police and charged after being on the run
-
5
Gosport family calls for justice after beloved dog tragically ran over and killed by speeding van in 'shocking' collision
A 23-year-old man, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon. He was bailed to appear back before police.
A police spokeswoman, giving an update on the investigation, said: ‘Enquiries are still ongoing in connection with the Victory Street incident. The arrested person is on conditional police bail.’
The first suspect is described as being aged in his 20s, around 6ft 1in tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a camouflaged-style vest top.
The second suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of stocky build. He was a wearing a nude-coloured top with blue jeans.
Police said one of the suspects was walking a dog at the time of the incident.
Gosport chairman Iain McInnes - a former Portsmouth FC chairman - said in a statement that ‘mindless thugs’ staged ‘a cowardly attack on one of the nicest young men you could wish to meet.
‘Billie is back home in London along with his family as you can imagine all fairly traumatised by events,’ he added.
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 44220294867.