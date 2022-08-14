Police update on probe into death of ‘Wiggy’ Symes after fatal dog attack in Fareham

Popular local dog walker and trainer Ian ‘Wiggy’ Symes, 34, died in the incident on Wednesday morning around 10.30am at Fareham Park Recreation Ground by Hillson Drive - just two days after a three-year-old girl was mauled by a Dobermann in Leigh Park but survived.
It is thought he died after an attack by an XL American Bully breed dog.
Locals from the close-knit ‘Highlands’ estate next to where the incident happened by a fence adjoining Henry Cort Community College said ‘Wiggy’ was ‘never seen without a dog’.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
The dog was also seized following the tragic incident.
Hampshire police, giving an update, said they had still not made a decision on whether to charge the arrested man.
A spokeswoman said: ‘The man arrested is still released under investigation.’
No decision has been taken over the dog yet either.
Officers have been continuing their patrols into the evenings amid tensions.
Mr Symes’ brother Martin, paying tribute on social media, said: ‘The past 30 hours have been pretty shocking and very hard to really understand what happened and why.
‘Thanks for all the messages and tributes for my brother. It’s very touching to see the flowers and messages left at the field.’
Locals said Mr Symes was always seen with a dog and had a ‘heart of gold’.