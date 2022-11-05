Police launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a woman in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham, as reported in The News last month.

Officers were called around midnight on Friday October 7 after the elderly woman in her 90s was found dead.

SEE ALSO: Man jumped outside club

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries.

He was bailed until November 4 by police but this has now been extended until January 7 as officers need more time before he returns from his bail.

A police spokeswoman said last month: ‘Police were called shortly after midnight to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.