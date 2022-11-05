Police update over male pensioner arrested in murder probe of elderly lady he knew in rural village near Bishop's Waltham
A MALE pensioner arrested in a murder probe of an elderly lady in a rural village remains under suspicion.
Police launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a woman in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham, as reported in The News last month.
Officers were called around midnight on Friday October 7 after the elderly woman in her 90s was found dead.
SEE ALSO: Man jumped outside club
Most Popular
-
1
Four men stabbed/slashed in 'serious' attack at Tokyo Joe's nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, with man, 20, and girl, 15, in custody as police carry out enquiries
-
2
Mystery over man and woman found dead in Portsmouth flat 'strange' and 'sad' as dog heard 'screaming', say residents, as deceased named locally
A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries.
He was bailed until November 4 by police but this has now been extended until January 7 as officers need more time before he returns from his bail.
A police spokeswoman said last month: ‘Police were called shortly after midnight to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.
‘A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of enquiries.’