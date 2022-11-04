A man in his 20s was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday outside Popworld around 2.20am by four men, unknown to the victim, who ‘jumped him’ on Exchange Road.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with injuries to his eye and head. He has since been discharged.

A man in his 20s was jumped by four men outside Popworld in Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

As reported, officers made arrests at the scene. But they are yet to charge anyone, the force said, are continuing to appeal for more information.

Hampshire Constabulary said on Tuesday: ‘We attended and arrested two 23-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all from London, on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

‘All four have been released from custody on police bail while our enquiries continue. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.’