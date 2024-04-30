Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Murder probe launched in Rosemary Way, Waterlooville, after 82-year-old woman found dead

As previously reported, police and paramedics swarmed to an address in Rosemary Way around 2.30am on Monday (April 22) after concerns for the welfare of the woman had been raised. Sadly, though, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the 87-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of murder before revealing on Friday he “required medical treatment prior to formerly entering custody”.

Now eight days on from the incident the force has said the pensioner still remains in custody as investigations continue. The force did not provide any further details on when the man formally entered custody, whether he had been to hospital and whether an application had been made to extend the time they are allowed to hold him without charge. Police, including forensic officers, were at the scene last week with a cordon in place. A single police car was seen at the address on Wednesday in the quiet residential area.

A police spokesperson said last Wednesday: “We were called at 2.25am on Monday to reports of a concern for welfare for an 82-year-old woman at an address on Rosemary Way in Waterlooville.

“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service have attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to her death.

“An 87-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.