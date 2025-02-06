A massive police response attended the disturbing scene on the busy Kingston Road in broad daylight around 12.30pm on Wednesday that saw a 53-year-old man knifed in the stomach in front of shocked passersby. Three women and two men were arrested over the attempted murder.

The victim was rushed to hospital with police saying last night he was “still alive” as rumours swirled. Today, the force has remained tight-lipped, only saying “there is no update” before adding: “We are in the early stages of the investigation at this stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A social media video which recorded the incident showed a scrap involving two men - one of whom is brandishing a knife - before another man nearby was stabbed. Police have now said the man involved in the initial altercation “was not injured”.

A spokesperson for Lalys Pharmacy said the incident started on the street before the victim sought help in the pharmacy. “The victim staggered to the pharmacy where our staff were able to attend to his wounds until the ambulance crew took over,” they said.

The pharmacy was closed yesterday as police - including forensic officers - investigated. Rubbish was seen strewn across the pharmacy floor where there also appeared to be blood. The pharmacy was open again today as normal. It remained shut on Wednesday night as officers stood guard and a forensic officer was seen gathering evidence.

On top of the large police response to the scene of the incident, officers were seen raiding properties in Somerstown with a cordon placed by a block of flats and police guarding the area.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place.

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis, and a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They all remain in custody at this time.

Residents described the incident as “scary” and “savage”.

1 . Police probe after North End street attack in Kingston Road Police and a forensic officer at Lalys Pharmacy on Wednesday night Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

2 . Police probe after North End street attack Police probe after North End street attack. Officers at Lalys Pharmacy on Wednesday night Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

3 . Police probe after North End street attack Police probe after North End street attack in Kingston Road Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales