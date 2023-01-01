Police urge man on bus to come forward amid murder probe for missing man

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are trying to piece together the movements of Kiran Pun. The 36-year-old disappeared on December 1 after getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station having travelled from Farnborough.

As part of the investigation, five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers have yet to locate Kiran, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, and are encouraging anyone to submit footage from the day of his disappearance – including from Ring doorbells.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun are urging those who were on the bus with him to get in touch. Pic Hants police

Now officers investigating the disappearance are urging those who were on the bus with him to get in touch. Kiran took the number 1 bus from Farnborough to Aldershot on December 1, getting off it near the railway station just after 7.30pm. ‘We wish to speak with the person at the top of the stairs in this photo, who we know got off the bus at the same time,’ a force statement said. ‘If this is you or you were on the bus that night, please call 101, as anything you may have seen or heard could assist our enquiries.’

The appeal comes after police launched an online portal for CCTV, dash cam, Ring doorbell or any other footage which may have caught Kiran's movements on December 1.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old and 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough, as well as a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot. They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.Kiran is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin. He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.Anyone who has seen Kiran since his disappearance or has any information regarding his whereabouts should call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.

For anyone who has footage go to this link for submissions at mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N08-PO1

Kiran Pun, 36, of Amesbury, Wiltshire. He disappeared after getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.