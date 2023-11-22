Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parker Davis, also known as Lucie-anne Davis, disappeared at 10.30am yesterday morning (November 21). She was last seen by family members in Nilton Close. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have updated information regarding its search to find her.

NOW READ: Gosport woman reported missing

The force said: “We now have information to suggest that Parker boarded a train at Fareham railway station shortly before 1pm yesterday afternoon which was headed for Cardiff Central and believed to have arrived at approximately 3.45pm. We are very concerned for Parker’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Parker to please contact police."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker Davis, also known as Lucie-anne Davis, of Gosport, went missing yesterday morning (November 21). Police believe she got on a train at Fareham and headed to Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they are working closely with South Wales Police as part of the search. Park is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and has brown hair with a top knot. She is likely to be wearing a half black and half khaki North Face puffer coat.