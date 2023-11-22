Police "very concerned" for Parker Davis’ welfare after Gosport woman went missing and could be in Cardiff
Parker Davis, also known as Lucie-anne Davis, disappeared at 10.30am yesterday morning (November 21). She was last seen by family members in Nilton Close. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have updated information regarding its search to find her.
The force said: “We now have information to suggest that Parker boarded a train at Fareham railway station shortly before 1pm yesterday afternoon which was headed for Cardiff Central and believed to have arrived at approximately 3.45pm. We are very concerned for Parker’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Parker to please contact police."
Police said they are working closely with South Wales Police as part of the search. Park is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and has brown hair with a top knot. She is likely to be wearing a half black and half khaki North Face puffer coat.
Anyone with information should call 999, quoting 44230476887.