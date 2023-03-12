Police want to speak to this man after a train passenger was seen touching himself en route to Hampshire
A manhunt has been launched by police after a man performed a sexual act on himself while travelling on a train.
According to British Transport Police, on January 30 a man was on a train to Basingstoke in Hampshire, when he exposed himself to a female passenger. Now, police have released a photo of a man they believe can help with their investigation.
‘Detectives investigating an incident where a man masturbated on a train to Basingstoke are today releasing this image in connection,’ a spokesman said.
‘On 30 January at around 3.45pm, a man sat opposite a woman on a train from Clapham Junction. He exposed himself and [performed a sexual act on himself]. He then left the train at Basingstoke.
‘Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 351 of 30/01/23.