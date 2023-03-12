Police believe this man can help with their investigation. Picture: British Transport Police

According to British Transport Police, on January 30 a man was on a train to Basingstoke in Hampshire, when he exposed himself to a female passenger. Now, police have released a photo of a man they believe can help with their investigation.

‘Detectives investigating an incident where a man masturbated on a train to Basingstoke are today releasing this image in connection,’ a spokesman said.

‘On 30 January at around 3.45pm, a man sat opposite a woman on a train from Clapham Junction. He exposed himself and [performed a sexual act on himself]. He then left the train at Basingstoke.

‘Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.’