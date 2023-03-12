Street racers on M27 and M3 are caught red-handed by Hampshire police
MOTORISTS who were racing one another along the motorway have been caught by police.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit received calls yesterday morning about a group of drivers using the M27 and M3 as their own personal racetrack.
Posting about the incident on social media, the team tweeted: ‘We had various calls about a group of modified vehicles using the M3 and M27 as an unofficial race circuit – we stopped various vehicles at Rownhans Services and fixed penalty notices have been issued for various offences including tinted windows and registration plates.
‘One vehicle was also prohibited due to the condition of the tyres. If you have dashcam footage of the vehicles engaged in anti-social driving on the M3 southbound, please let us know.’
In a follow-up tweet, the officers added that the motorists were ‘rather pleasant to deal with’ due to how polite they were.
To report an incident to the police, dial 111. In an emergency, always call 999.