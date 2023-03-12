Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit received calls yesterday morning about a group of drivers using the M27 and M3 as their own personal racetrack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting about the incident on social media, the team tweeted: ‘We had various calls about a group of modified vehicles using the M3 and M27 as an unofficial race circuit – we stopped various vehicles at Rownhans Services and fixed penalty notices have been issued for various offences including tinted windows and registration plates.

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘One vehicle was also prohibited due to the condition of the tyres. If you have dashcam footage of the vehicles engaged in anti-social driving on the M3 southbound, please let us know.’

In a follow-up tweet, the officers added that the motorists were ‘rather pleasant to deal with’ due to how polite they were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad