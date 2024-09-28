Police promise "robust action" amid fears over another chaotic car meet in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police fear another car meet could take place tonight (Saturday) after last week’s hostile event in Southsea.

Police promise clampdown on car meets | Hants police

But the force has warned troublemakers they are ready to deliver “robust action” and clampdown on any unlawful behaviour.

Last Saturday night saw people perform doughnuts, let off fireworks, hang out the windows of moving vehicles, and drive at high speeds as officers continue to seek to identify people involved and seize more vehicles.

So far, three people have been arrested and four vehicles seized, along with other offences being dealt with through reports for summons and warnings.

Chief Superintendent Darren O'Callaghan is sending a clear warning that officers will use all available tactics to deal swiftly and robustly with any similar behaviour. He said: "If you do not want to find us knocking at your door and taking away your car, it is very simple, do not engage in this reckless and disorderly behaviour.

"While many car enthusiasts are respectful and want to show their car off in a safe and responsible way, too many are now flouting the laws of the road and blighting our communities, having a serious impact on people's lives.

"We will not tolerate anti-social and dangerous driving, putting people at risk on our roads. Not only are people attending events at risk should someone lose control of a vehicle, but innocent bystanders simply trying to go about their business are being endangered."

C/Supt O'Callaghan added: "These meets are often spontaneous, but our teams are ready to react swiftly and take robust action should they occur.

"Last weekend, we were able to monitor the group and prevent them gaining access to a number of locations they wanted to attend, before dispersing them in Southsea.

"We will continue to use all tactics available to us to disrupt those who are not behaving respectfully and within the laws, as we know the considerable impact that these gatherings have on the community.”