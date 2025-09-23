Police are urging parents to speak to their children after a number of young people accessed the rooftops of shops in Waterlooville in what was described as "extremely dangerous behaviour".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police highlighted the issue on social media with young people on the rooftops of shops in Waterlooville High Street on Monday, September 22. The incident not only put the children at risk but also members of the public - the Force said.

Police have released images of young people who accessed the rooftops of shops in Waterlooville. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with an ongoing issue involving young people accessing the rooftops of shops along Waterlooville High Street. This behaviour is extremely dangerous and poses serious risks—not only to those climbing but also to members of the public below.

Police images of young people who accessed the roof of shops in Waterlooville High Street. | Hampshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police images of young people who accessed the roof of shops in Waterlooville High Street. | Hampshire Police

“I have attached some still images of some of the youths; we have blurred their faces due to their suspected ages. We’re urging parents and guardians to speak with their children and be aware of what they’re doing when out with friends. These actions may seem like harmless fun, but they carry real consequences.”

The police stated that the children risked falling from height, damaging the building, and potentially serious injury or worse. They are now looking to identify the young people involved in order to carry out a home visit.

The spokesperson added: “If you have concerns or believe your child may be involved, please don’t hesitate to contact the Waterlooville Neighbourhood Policing Team. We’re happy to arrange an appointment to discuss this further and work together to keep our community safe.”