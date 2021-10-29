Sometime between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday, a thief sneaked into a home in West Lane, stealing a vase and ornamental objects worth about £1,200.

The break-in followed an earlier burglary on Saturday, October 23, when a thief entered a home in Oyster Close, stealing keys to a camper van and a small quantity of cash.

This raid took place between 12.18am and 3.15am.

Pictured: An archive images of a police officer pictured patrolling a residential area in Derby Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman for Hampshire police added a man on a push bike was seen in the area at the time, with the same male spotted in Elm Grove shortly before the burglary occurred.

A spokesman for the force said police had stepped up their patrols but warned resident to ensure windows and doors were lept locked and secure.

PC Anthony Percival of the Op Hawk team, which specialises in burglary investigations, said: ‘With the nights drawing in recently, it’s a good time to consider your home security. We would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of some simple ways that you can protect your property.

Pictured: The ornate vase stolen from a property on Hayling Island. Photo: Hampshire Constabulary

‘These include ensuring your windows are closed at night, particularly ground floor windows and those that are easy to access.

‘Make sure you lock all your doors, your shed and your garage every evening, ensuring that you have reliable and robust locks in place to deter any potential burglars. If you have a back or side gate, make sure it’s locked so there is no easy access to the back of your property.

‘We’d also urge you to ensure that any valuables such as car keys, wallets and purses are kept out of view in a secure place.

‘You know your local community. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, such as someone tampering with a lock at a neighbour’s property, please report it to us via 101.

‘We’re asking that people please keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours and their properties and report any suspicious vehicles or people. If you believe a crime might be in progress, always call 999.;’

Police would also like the public to provide any private CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash cam footage from either Oyster Close, West Lane or Elm Grove around the times of burglaries.

Anyone with information about the crimes is urged to call 101 quoting 44210425554 (Oyster Close) or 44210432407 (West Lane). Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

